Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.
SPWH stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.