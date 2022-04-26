Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

SPWH stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

