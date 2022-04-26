Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.31.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

