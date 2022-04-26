Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SRLP opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

