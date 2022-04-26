Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Director Purchases $66,858.00 in Stock

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $66,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

