Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.
Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
