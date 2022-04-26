Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $89,849.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

