Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

NYSE SQ opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 346.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

