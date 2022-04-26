Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.49.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 346.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.