SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.