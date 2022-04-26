SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

