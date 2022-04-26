St. James’s Place plc (STJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40.41 on May 27th

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.52) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,400.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
STJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.67) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.41) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.22) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($22.50) to GBX 1,767 ($22.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.10).
About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
