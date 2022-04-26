STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of STAA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,194. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

