STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $89.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 680.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

