Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Stabilus stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $17.22.
Stabilus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stabilus (SBLUY)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.