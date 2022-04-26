Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Stabilus stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

