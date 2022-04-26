Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “
Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.47.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
