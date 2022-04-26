STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

