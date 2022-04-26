STAG Industrial (STAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

