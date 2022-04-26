Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.72 million and the lowest is $327.68 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.0% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,412 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

