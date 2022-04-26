Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.98 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

