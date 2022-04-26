Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.