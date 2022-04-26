Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.
Shares of SBUX opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
