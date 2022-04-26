Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-3.41 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBUX stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

