State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

