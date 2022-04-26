Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

