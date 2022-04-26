Stephen Victor Scott Acquires 1,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,600.
Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.