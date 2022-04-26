Stephen Victor Scott Acquires 1,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,600.

Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

