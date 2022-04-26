Stephens Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $275.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.25. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

