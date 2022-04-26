Stephens Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $275.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.50.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $238.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.25. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.