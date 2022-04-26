Sterling Construction (STRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Sterling Construction has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.690-$2.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.69-2.88 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,196. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

