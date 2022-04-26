Sterling Construction (STRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Sterling Construction has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.690-$2.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.69-2.88 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,196. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $721.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

