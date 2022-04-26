Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 894 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31.

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $103,236.15.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

