Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Yourgene Health (OTC:VILGF) Price Target to GBX 15

Yourgene Health (OTC:VILGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Yourgene Health Company Profile

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

