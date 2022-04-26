Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 26th (ABF, AUTO, AXP, BOO, BTA, CGH, CHNG, CNA, CPG, DLG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 26th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.85) target price on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 306 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 301 ($3.84) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.11) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) target price on the stock.

