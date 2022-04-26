Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 26th (ALK, AXTA, BKD, BKR, BP, BYD, CCBG, CCU, CODYY, CRRFY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 26th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, the company expects double-digit yield, unit revenues and pre-tax margin in the ongoing quarter. It expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. The company’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $38.30 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $31.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cheuvreux currently has €75.00 ($80.65) price target on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.Partly due to these positives, shares of Envestnet have improved in the year-to-date period. On the flip side, With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden.”

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line increased 1.8% year over year, while the bottom line dropped 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from initiatives like regular menu innovations, focus on delivery channels and marketing strategies. This along with the implementation of digital menu board and menu board canopies as well as developmental and franchising initiatives bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in commodity costs and wage inflation is a concern. The company’s high debt level makes it difficult to tide over the current crisis.”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $217.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand for its products. Backed by this, the company witnessed strong order rates and the highest backlog levels in more than 10 years in the fourth quarter of 2021. Backlog at the end of 2021 was the highest seen in a decade. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have thus undergone negative revisions lately due to these headwinds. Manitowoc expects adjusted earnings per share between 65 cents and $1.35 in 2022. The guidance suggests 16% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. The company will also benefit from the efforts to control costs that will help negate the impact of high input costs and supply-chain issues. Manitowoc's market-leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $54.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair is benefiting from solid momentum of its luxury home brand and shopping destination named Perigold, among higher income customers. Additionally, growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, remains a tailwind. This can be attributed to its strong efforts toward expanding house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is gaining traction among customers due to its multiple Buy Now Pay Later options. This is positively impacting the company’s performance. However, declining domestic & international revenues, supply chain disruptions and increase in lead times remain headwinds. Further, increasing competition in the e-commerce market remains a risk factor for the company’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $107.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

