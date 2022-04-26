StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

