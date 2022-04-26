StockNews.com Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $916.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

