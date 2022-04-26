StockNews.com Lowers Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) to Buy

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE ATKR opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.36. Atkore has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 706.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

