StockNews.com Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

