StockNews.com Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.
In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicor (Get Rating)
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.