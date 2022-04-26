StockNews.com Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to “Buy”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

