StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Buy

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. 1,666,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

