StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to “Strong-Buy”

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

