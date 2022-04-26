Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €83.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.21 ($89.47).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €56.70 ($60.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.45. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €54.45 ($58.55) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($81.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.89.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.