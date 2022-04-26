Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.21 ($89.47).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.70 ($60.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.45 ($58.55) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($81.77).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

