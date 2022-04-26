Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

