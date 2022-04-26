Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$41.26 million during the quarter.

