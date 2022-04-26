Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SMLP opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
