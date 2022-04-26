Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

SUI stock opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.87. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

