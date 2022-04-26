Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,172 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

