Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $35.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $38.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SU stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.