Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $35.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $38.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

