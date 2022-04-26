Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 guidance at $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance at at least $3.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

