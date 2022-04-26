Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

