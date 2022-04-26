Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.89. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

