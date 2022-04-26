Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.50.
SZLMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of SZLMY traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 1,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.28.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
