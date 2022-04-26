Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.97 ($129.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SY1. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Symrise in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €109.25 ($117.47) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.12.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

